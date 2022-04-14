Tokenomics de Nelore Coin (NLC)
Informations sur Nelore Coin (NLC)
The First Agricultural token that gives rewards based on real profit. NELORE COIN is an agricultural business token with multiple farms under management focusing on COW production in Brazil that gives rewards based on real profit.
The transaction tax goes to a Treasury account where the money is invested on buying or renting farms in Brazil. This way it creates an intrinsic value that should uphold bear markets and grow with bull markets.
The selection of farms is very important so it can be the most profitable for the money invested.
Those farms produce a profit which is used to buy NLCs from the Liquidity Pool. Coin buying usually happens every month and in the worst case 2 months.
Since the start of the project, NELORE COIN already bought 2 farms in Brazil capable of producing 20.000 COWs with a total of 20 hectares of land.
The team at NELORE COIN is composed of Agricultural experts with more than 20 years of experience. It was founded by CEO Marcos Rodrigo, Vice President Carlos Junior and CFO Emerson Muller. Now the team consists of more than 10 people and are in the process of hiring several more.
Brazil is the biggest exporter of Agricultural products and NELORE COIN is the first real agricultural token based on Brazil with a real company already created.
In the future, it aims to be the biggest farm manager in the world combining WEB3 features into a very old-fashioned sector of the global economy.
With blockchain technology it aims to tokenize its NELORE COWS through an internal NFT system and create a Marketplace for real-time transactions of multiple Agricultural products. And it aims to record immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of every product.
Other than that it aims to create a speculative investment market on agricultural products in Brazil, partnering with the biggest farmers in the country. Where users will be able to speculate on prices of Cows, Seeds, Oxes, Chicken a
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Nelore Coin (NLC)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Nelore Coin (NLC), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Nelore Coin (NLC) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Nelore Coin (NLC) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens NLC qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens NLC pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de NLC, explorez le prix en direct du token NLC !
Prévision du prix de NLC
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction NLC pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de NLC combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.