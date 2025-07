Informations sur Matr1x Fire (FIRE)

Matri1x is a global Web3 entertainment platform that aims to blend multi-episode games, NFT art, Esports, online literature, and community engagement. MATR1X FIRE is the first mobile shooting game in the Metaverse and the inaugural game on the Matri1x platform. FIRE serves as the utility token for MATR1X FIRE.

Site officiel : https://matr1x.io/ Livre blanc : https://matr1x.gitbook.io/matr1x-whitepaper/