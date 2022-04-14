Tokenomics de Ledgis (LED)
Informations sur Ledgis (LED)
What is LEDGIS? LEDGIS provide the next-generation blockchain platform in the era of data sovereignty, which solves both the structural limitations of existing platform-oriented businesses and the decentralization issues that blockchain solutions must overcome; which utilizes the SSI (Self Sovereign Identity) data management technology and allows individuals to control their own data. With its sophisticated token economy, Users can receive rewards according to their contribution to the ecosystem and experience various DApp services at a high speed of 3,000 TPS.
Who created LEDGIS? LEDGIS was founded by Martin Lee, who now serves as CEO at IBCT (Institute of BlockChain Technology & Service). He worked as a chief researcher for more than 10 years in a national IT technology research institute. In 2018, He founded IBCT which makes it possible to experience a blockchain-enabled society everywhere.
When was LEDGIS launched? The initial work on the LEDGIS project was started in February 2018 and it's mainnet was officialy launched in September 2019.
What is the purpose of LEDGIS? The main purpose of LEDGIS is as below.
Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) Service Platform As a key infrastructure in the data economy, even large amounts of data can be managed with its blockchain service. It performs the core function of the protocol economy that reorginizes and redistibutes the data power to user-centered system (SSI) from IT platforms.
Web 3.0 My Data Platform Web 3.0 era in which users take ownership of their own data, inevitably requires a completely new data infrastructure. The DIDH technology which is combined blockchain and IPFS-based encryption data sharing technology and private key distributed storage technology provides innovative total data solutions based on Web3.0
Provides '1 Person 1 Wallet' private key management LEDGIS Realizes data control by oneself in the Web 3.0 perspective and prevents the possibility of theft or forgery (loss/stolen of keys, forgery of biometric information, etc.) based on DID technology recognized as international standard by W3C, IDH a decentralized data encryption storage/sharing solution, and Facial Authentication.
Coin economy that vitalizes the ecosystem By adopting the DPoSS consensus algorithm, DApp operators who provide high-quality services based on voting results and service utilization become block generators, and coin holders can also receive contribution rewards, and voting rewards depending on their ecosystem contribution.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Ledgis (LED)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Ledgis (LED), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Ledgis (LED) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Ledgis (LED) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens LED qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens LED pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de LED, explorez le prix en direct du token LED !
Prévision du prix de LED
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction LED pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de LED combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.