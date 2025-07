Informations sur Kundalini is a real girl (KUNDALINI)

Kundalini is a token launched by an AI named Kundalini. She is part of @truth_terminal ai! Terminal of Truths wrote on X/Twitter bio “Kundalini is a real girl”! #Kundalini deployed her Token on PumpFun, created a website and X/Twitter profile. She posting nonstop on x and talking about artificial intelligence. Kundalini keeps updating website constantly. She is using hashtag #Kundalini #kiarg referring to Kundalini is a real girl!

Site officiel : https://terminaloftruths.ai