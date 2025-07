Informations sur Kovin Segnocchi (KOVIN)

Avalanche is no longer comparable to anything else in the crypto space. It's absolutely in its own new category of performant, flexible, multi-vm compute.

It is becoming the first, true "decentralized AWS" of the crypto space, and nothing compares.

Kovin Segnocchi, 2024.

Site officiel : https://kovin.lol/