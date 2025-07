Informations sur Koro Go (KORO)

KORO Go Yakusugi Sou is a key foundation female in the modern Shiba Inu lineage. As the mother of Aka Go Yakusugi Sou and mate of Ishi Go Yakusugi Sou, her bloodline helped define the breed’s ideal traits—strong structure, red coat, and balanced temperament. Her influence is documented in trusted pedigrees, including ShibaPedigree.com, where she is listed as a core ancestor. Through her descendants, KORO is remembered as the matriarch—a true Eve of the Shibas

