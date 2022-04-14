Tokenomics de kittyspin (KS)

Découvrez les informations clés sur kittyspin (KS), notamment son offre de tokens, son modèle de distribution et ses données de marché en temps réel.
Informations sur kittyspin (KS)

Site officiel :
https://www.kittyspin.io/

Tokenomics et analyse de prix de kittyspin (KS)

Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de kittyspin (KS), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.

Capitalisation boursière :
$ 35.50K
Offre totale :
$ 999.51M
Offre en circulation :
$ 999.51M
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
$ 35.50K
Sommet historique :
$ 0.00351908
Bas historique :
$ 0
Prix actuel :
$ 0
Tokenomics de kittyspin (KS) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués

Comprendre la tokenomics de kittyspin (KS) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.

Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :

Offre totale :

Le nombre maximal de tokens KS qui ont été ou seront créés.

Offre en circulation :

Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.

Offre maximale :

Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens KS pouvant exister.

Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :

Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.

Taux d'inflation :

Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.

Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?

Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.

Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.

Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.

Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.

Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de KS, explorez le prix en direct du token KS !

Prévision du prix de KS

Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction KS pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de KS combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.

Avertissement

Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.