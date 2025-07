Informations sur JindoJinju (JINDOJINJU)

JindoJinju is a meme coin project inspired by the Jindo dog, a Natural Monument of Korea. Symbolizing courage and wisdom gained through overcoming hardship, it blends the spirited energy of crypto meme culture with a unique digital universe. The project features NFT drops, community contests, and gamified campaigns, all supporting viral storytelling and community-driven growth. With a fixed token supply, JindoJinju is building a global brand rooted in IP expansion. Staking is already live on Avalanche's PumpSpace.io, with future utilities including cross-chain integration and merchandise.

Site officiel : https://x.com/JindoJinju Livre blanc : https://jindojinju.gitbook.io/jindojinju-docs