Informations sur I love puppies (PUPPIES)

In a world where dogs once ruled,a new era dawns- the Age of PUPPIES.Endorsed by Elon,Let the dogs rest. The $PUPPIES are taking over.

Site officiel : https://www.ilovepuppies.cc/ Livre blanc : https://pdfhost.io/v/c2ZRCtXp5_puppies_white_paper