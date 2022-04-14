Tokenomics de Haven (XHV)
Informations sur Haven (XHV)
Haven is an untraceable cryptocurrency with a mix of standard market pricing and stable fiat value storage without an unsustainable peg or asset backing. It achieves this with a built in on-chain smart contract that controls the minting and burning of coins in a network of cryptographically unknown supply to facilitate value for users that choose to send their coins to offshore storage contracts while allowing everyone else to be exposed to the natural price movements of the currency.
Offshore Storage
Offshore Storage is Haven's built in smart contract/protocol that powers the stable value storage. In short, sending Haven to offshore storage (burning) records a reference on the blockchain to the current fiat value which can be restored later back into Haven by minting new coins to the tune of the current fiat value.
The key use cases for offshore contracts are:
Point of sales/payment gateway systems where goods can be bought with Haven and stores can immediately lock the fiat value in to protect from price fluctuations. This has the added benefit of keeping the stores business and income completely hidden on the blockchain as neither their wallet address or amounts are revealed.
Storing large amount of money outside of the traditional banking system. Privacy focused cryptos are perfect for this but without a reliable way to maintain value through fluctuations the process of holding could be costly. Sending Haven offshore quite literally, makes money disappear until you want it back at which point the value remains intact.
Untraceable | Hidden | Decentralized
Haven uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses meaning payments cannot be tracked or linked back to any user. Wallet addresses and transaction amounts are completely obfuscated on the Haven blockchain making all activity invisible. The Haven Protocol is decentralized and open source meaning no central control over the network. Nothing is censored.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Haven (XHV)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Haven (XHV), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Haven (XHV) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Haven (XHV) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens XHV qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens XHV pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de XHV, explorez le prix en direct du token XHV !
Prévision du prix de XHV
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction XHV pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de XHV combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
