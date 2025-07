Informations sur Fractal (FRA)

Findora is a public blockchain with programmable privacy. Originally conceptualized as a university cryptography research project in 2017, and finally launched to the public in 2021, Findora utilizes the latest breakthroughs in zero-knowledge proofs and multi-party computation, to allow users transactional privacy with selective auditability. For more information, please visit https://findora.org/

Site officiel : https://www.fra.tech Livre blanc : https://findora.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Findora_Litepaper_3.2_Final_Clean.pdf