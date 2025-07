Informations sur Elonia Trump (ELONIA)

A fun community based token to honor the true First Lady of the USA Elonia Trump.

Elonia Trump is a meme token based on the Solana blockchain. With the ticker $ELONIA and a supply of 69,420,000,000 tokens. $ELONIA was 100% fair launched on Raydium with 100% of the tokens being put into the liquidity pool. All initial liquidity has been burnt. Elonia Trump is a project which will go as far as it's community takes it. Elonia is community focused and community feedback is what steers the project.

Site officiel : https://eloniatrump.io/