Informations sur Ecotrader (ECT)

Ecotrader is a blockchain-based platform that enables fractional ownership of renewable energy projects through asset tokenization. It allows investors to participate in green energy projects by purchasing tokenized shares by fractional ownership and opens the door for crypto investor to take part in the growing energy sector, bridging the gap between the retail investors and the renewable energy sector

Site officiel : https://www.ecotrader.io Livre blanc : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Tpu3rXuNyzXcVQ9NOTqhvSvMfVIya48n/view?usp=drive_link