Informations sur EarthByt (EBYT)

A climate friendly deflationary token on the Binance Smart chain. Rewarding tokenomics for holders, liquidity, emissions reductions, and global soil restoration. Capped supply with burn, anti-whale wallet limit and innovative carbon fee. Community voting on charity awards.

Site officiel : https://earthbyt.io/ Livre blanc : https://earthbyt.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/EARTHBYTWHITE.pdf