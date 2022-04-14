Tokenomics de Drago (DRAGO)
Informations sur Drago (DRAGO)
$DRAGO is a revolutionary cryptocurrency dedicated to commemorating the auspicious Year of the $Dragon in 2024. Inspired by the rich symbolism and cultural significance associated with this mythical creature, $DRAGO aims to captivate the global crypto community with its unique features and potential for growth. Total Supply: 10,000,000 $DRAGO
Embracing the spirit of the Dragon, $DRAGO 2024 offers investors and enthusiasts an opportunity to ride the wave of prosperity and good fortune. This cryptocurrency embodies the dragon's attributes of power, strength, and wisdom, fostering a sense of resilience and determination within its community.
Built on Solana network, $DRAGO guarantees rapid transaction speeds with low fees, transparency and immutability, ensuring that each transaction is securely recorded and verified.
Furthermore, $DRAGO is committed to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community, encouraging collaboration and knowledge-sharing among its members. Regular updates, educational resources, and community-driven initiatives ensure that every participant has the opportunity to engage and contribute to the growth of $DRAGO in 2024.
By combining the allure of the Year of the Dragon with the cutting-edge world of cryptocurrency, $DRAGO presents a unique investment opportunity for those seeking to align themselves with the spirit of prosperity and fortune. Join the $DRAGO community today and embrace the power of the Dragon in the world of cryptocurrency.
Lp is burnt, in january we’ll list on MEXC + BITMART
Tokenomics de Drago (DRAGO) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Drago (DRAGO) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens DRAGO qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens DRAGO pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de DRAGO, explorez le prix en direct du token DRAGO !
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.