Informations sur DONTDIECOIN (DONTDIE)

DONT DIE is a movement inspired by (but bigger than!) Bryan Johnson's longevity work. Join the community to learn tips, strategies, and discuss ideas for how to "Don't Die." Community has demonstrated early cult-like traction of people interested in the DONTDIE movement, and people are already sharing insights, resources, and ideas to propel human kind to our next stage of evolution. DONTDIE means sleep. It means hydration. It means clean eating. It means measurement.

Site officiel : https://dontdiecoin.com/