Informations sur Dash Diamond (DASHD)

Dash Diamond is a coin that rewards social behavior in the DECENOMY ecosystem. Every economic system has a profit motive, so does DECENOMY. But in almost all ecosystems social behavior usually comes at a cost, which is fundamentally wrong. If people are socially secure and behave socially in such an economic system, then such an economic system is much more powerful.

Site officiel : https://dashdiamond.net/ Livre blanc : https://decenomy.net/wp-content/uploads/DECENOMY_WP_v1.0_EN.pdf