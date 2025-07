Informations sur CorionPlatform (CORXS)

CORXS is a meme token championing DeFi’s core values: fair launch, equal access, and decentralization. It is an experimental token designed to promote the original spirit of DeFi — fair launch, equal opportunity for all, and a truly decentralized environment. It serves as a playful yet principled initiative within the Solana ecosystem, with no VC backing, no pre-mine, and a 100% community-driven approach. CORXS aims to engage users not only through humor but also by encouraging participation in a transparent, inclusive, and censorship-resistant financial system.

Site officiel : https://corion.io/