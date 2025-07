Informations sur Candy (CANDY)

Peep this meme with blonde locks and lucious meme-able style, Candy is Andy's Girlfriend.

Candy is a meme-coin on the base network, we created this hot girl token for all the men on the network to simp over, top quality memes and experienced team from a 28m previous project. Exposure is key.

Site officiel : https://basedcandy.vip