Informations sur Buttercat (BUTT)

Buttercat is a meme coin built on the Solana network, characterized by its theme of a cat made entirely out of butter. This meme coin follows the cat meta but stands out because of its unique and entertaining narrative, revolving around a butter cat. The project includes various kinds of memes, humor and creativity. Buttercat aims to engage the community with its playful concept, making it a memorable meme coin.

Site officiel : https://www.buttercatsol.com/