Informations sur BurnX (BRNX)

First "Buy and Burn" token on the Sonic Blockchain. 100% locked liquidity, 6% buy tax, used for buying and burning the SwapX token, putting constant buy pressure on SwapX. 4/6 goes to buy and burn SwapX, 1.75/6 goes to the treasury (treasury farms yield on SwapX with os/swpx and uses yield to bribe the guaged pool on SwapX), 0.25/6 goes to whoever calls the "buy and burn" function as a reward. There was no presale, no team tokens, no insiders, nothing.

Site officiel : https://burnx.win/ Livre blanc : https://burnx.gitbook.io/getting-started