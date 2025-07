Informations sur Brint (BRINT)

Easily run quick backtesting scripts on every single pump fun token to devise your optimal strategy. This is a project that wants to open up automated trading to everyone, not just restrict it to the rich and powerful like in traditional markets.

Key Features:

Write strategies in JavaScript

Access to built-in technical indicators

Create custom indicators

Compute results with analysis and metrics

Site officiel : https://brint.app