Informations sur BlockGames (BLOCK)

Introducing a new era of rewarded data ownership for mobile gamers worldwide.

BlockGames is building a Player Network with Universal Player Profiles that unlock real data economies. This new paradigm empowers the next wave of innovative publishing applications and gaming experiences driven by rewards.

The BlockGames Player Network is developed by BlockGames Labs.

Site officiel : https://blockgames.com/ Livre blanc : https://block-games.gitbook.io/whitepaper