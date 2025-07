Informations sur BitPRO (BPRO)

Money On Chain delivers Bitcoin-native DeFi solutions—created by Bitcoiners, for Bitcoiners. Our mission is to accelerate mass adoption by offering products that serve distinct user profiles:

DoC – a fully Bitcoin-collateralized stablecoin.

BPro – a leveraged Bitcoin token tailored to long-term holders.

MOC – a governance token that enables staking, on-chain voting, and more.

All of this is achieved without counterparty risk: users always keep control of their private keys. The platform rests on a proprietary mathematical-financial model that has proved resilient even in the most extreme market conditions.

Site officiel : https://moneyonchain.com/ Livre blanc : https://drive.google.com/file/d/10HIs1T4pD5MFSGjr-pnPrPD29DpFYKZN/view?pli=1