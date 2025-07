Informations sur Berabot (BBOT)

First Telegram sniping & trading bot on Berachain

Allow us to introduce our Berabot project on Berachain. This initiative is designed to benefit every bera user by enhancing their trading flow for a more streamlined experience. Berabot stands out as the inaugural and exclusive trading bot to debut on Berachain. This intricately crafted trading bot is tailored to provide an unparalleled trading experience by seamlessly combining traditional trading conventions with the dynamic functionalities of Telegram bots.

Site officiel : https://berabot.co/ Livre blanc : https://berabot.gitbook.io/berabot