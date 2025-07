Informations sur Base Baboon (BOON)

Baboon $BOON, the first meme coin crafted with humor and growth on the cutting-edge Base Layer 2 network. Born from the creative spirits of G.K. and Vikki Hart, $BOON is not just a token; it's a revolution in the meme coin universe.

Site officiel : https://basebaboon.com Livre blanc : https://basebaboon.com/babon_whitepaper_v1.pdf