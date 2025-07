Informations sur AVES (AVS)

Hard fork of ethereum with lower gas fee, implemented public green enrgy address for funding. Also Builded our own dex, unique encrypted communication over blockchan Aves (soon we will implement that on Ethereum also). Mobile android and IOS wallets, also we have own social network.

Site officiel : https://avescoin.io Livre blanc : https://avescoin.io/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/whitepaper4.pdf