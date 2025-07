Informations sur Asymmetry USDaf (USDAF)

USDaf is a CDP stablecoin built on Liquity v2 infrastructure by Asymmetry Finance, allowing users to borrow against their BTC and Yield-Bearing Stablecoins with user-set fixed interest rates for the first time. USDaf is immutable by design to ensure the utmost security for a decentralized stablecoin. With USDaf, users can collateralize wBTC, tBTC, cbBTC, sUSDe, scrvUSD, sDAI, sUSDS, and sfrxUSD permissionlessly.

Site officiel : https://www.asymmetry.finance/