Informations sur Arata AGI (ARATA)

ARATA AGI represents a revolutionary approach to decentralized artificial general intelligence, implementing a multi-agent system architecture on blockchain technology. This system enables autonomous, self-improving AI agents to collaborate and evolve within a secure, transparent ecosystem.

ARATA Token Utility:

Agent deployment and execution

Governance voting rights

Staking rewards

Network resource allocation

Protocol fee payments

Site officiel : https://arataagi.org/