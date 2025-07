Informations sur ZODI (ZODI)

Zodium is a play-to-earn gaming project based on NFTs, created by the former co-founder of Line Friends. The ancient oriental legends of the twelve zodiac animals and star signs are the central theme for Zodium’s gaming world, where anyone can contribute and earn by collecting Zodiac characters and playing games.

Site officiel : https://zodium.co/ Livre blanc : https://kims-organization-29.gitbook.io/zodium