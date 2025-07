Informations sur Wunder Social (WUNDER)

Wunder is a decentralized social platform reimagining how we connect online. Built for creators and communities, Wunder puts ownership, identity, and impact back in users’ hands. With a self-sovereign identity system, token-based rewards, and real-world cultural partnerships, Wunder is building the social layer of Web3 — where value flows to the people, not the platform.

Site officiel : https://wunder.social Livre blanc : https://wunder-1.gitbook.io/wunder Explorateur de blocs : https://basescan.org/token/0xece6a5a6ff5ccc377472c2e9b7afb0ac62748909