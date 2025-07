Informations sur VSG (VSG)

Vector Smart Chain (VSC) is a cutting-edge Layer 1 blockchain designed to revolutionize the future of decentralized finance (DeFi), enterprise solutions, and real-world asset (RWA) integration. Built to deliver unmatched scalability, security, and cost-efficiency, VSC aims to compete directly with Ethereum and other leading blockchain ecosystems by offering a high-performance infrastructure tailored for both crypto-native and traditional industries.

Site officiel : https://vsgofficial.com/ Livre blanc : https://vsg-2.gitbook.io/usdvsg-whitepaper/ Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0xc02aaa39b223fe8d0a0e5c4f27ead9083c756cc2