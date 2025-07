Informations sur Veritas (VPT)

Veritas is an AI security protocol for autonomous vulnerability detection and self-healing smart contracts. Built on custom-trained AI and multi-agent framework infrastructure, it finds and fixes vulnerabilities in real-time, brings high-end security to early-stage projects at minimal cost and backs everything with full insurance coverage against attacks.

Site officiel : https://veritasprotocol.com/ Livre blanc : https://docs.veritasprotocol.com/ Explorateur de blocs : https://basescan.org/token/0x00096697dc24bd10423690126d91546a20ccb3f0