Informations sur Stage (STAGE)

Stage revolutionizes the music industry by merging Idol-style addictive music competitions with SocialFi, allowing fans to impact artists' success and earn Real World Assets (RWAs) in return, gaining tangible stakes in their careers. This creates a dynamic community where every interaction enriches both the fan and the artist's journey. As the first platform to embrace AI music, Stage introduces AI music competitions and on-chain tools, enabling anyone to tokenize music samples, melodies, beats, and vocals, pioneering a new era of interactive and investment-driven music engagement. The stars of tomorrow will be born on Stage!

Site officiel : https://www.stage.community/ Livre blanc : https://stagecommunity.notion.site/Stage-Deck-v3-4-1500295cc3288002809cc7e874acd720 Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0x9025daa1fe2d27700187e0eac670818945f94c2e