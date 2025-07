Informations sur SSE (SSE)

This is a brand-new Solana blockchain explorer with built-in trading and social features, developed based on the Tapestry social graph protocol. Users can create profiles, follow others, track transactions and token holdings, and integrate various on-chain social applications. It aims to become the social hub of the Solana ecosystem while supporting open-source and community-driven improvements.

Site officiel : https://sse.gg/ Livre blanc : https://assets.usetapestry.dev/whitepaper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/H4phNbsqjV5rqk8u6FUACTLB6rNZRTAPGnBb8KXJpump