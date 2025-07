Informations sur SatsRush (SR30)

Welcome to SatsRush, the premier Gamified Community Growth Engine platform for ordinal, BRC20, Runes, and Bitcoin layer 2 networks. Our innovative Gamified-as-a-Service (GaaS) model is set to redefine community engagement.Experience the thrill of building, engaging, playing, and earning with our Mobile-First adrenaline Rush shooter game. Unlock special rewards, accelerate growth, and discover unique strategies and mechanisms designed to propel you to success.

Site officiel : https://satsrush.com/ Livre blanc : https://satsrush.gitbook.io/satsrushofficial Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/address/0xa2EB7C1e8c95c41566840Ab2c3404B00b22ebBB8