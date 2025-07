Informations sur SpotSquad (SPOT)

SpotSquad establishes a user-governed attention assetization protocol by tokenizing attention and deeply integrating it with Squad3 missions. It transforms users' attention-driven behaviors in Web3 (e.g., browsing, clicking, dwell time) into tradable, composable on-chain assets, empowering projects to precisely target audiences while allowing users to monetize by "selling their attention."

Site officiel : https://squad3.fun/ Livre blanc : https://spotsquad.gitbook.io/spotsquad Explorateur de blocs : https://base.blockscout.com/token/0xFdfD772Fb743051211D5763DB70B862b99a0Db5f