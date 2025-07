Informations sur Mars Battle (SHOOT)

Mars Battle is a third-person shooter game with player-built structures and destructible environments. Mars Battle is a high-octane arena shooter with a twist as players compete against each other inside vast Martian facilities or on the surface of the Red Planet.

Site officiel : https://www.mars4.me/mars-battle Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0xbc61e13ca6830fc7f035fd0e90a01cd08be6dcaa