Informations sur RealtyX (RX)

Striving to build the most trusted and rewarding Real-World Asset Finance (RWAfi) platform and community, RealtyX bridges property rights with the power of DeFi. Backed by strategic partnerships with leading RWA players, such as Plume Network, Defactor, and selected for the prestigious Hong Kong Cyberport Incubation Program, RealtyX continues to lead the charge in bringing tangible value to Web3 Economy.

Site officiel : https://www.realtyx.co Livre blanc : https://realtyx.gitbook.io/realtyx-docs Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x5b1e769e74fd7e532a48261ab42ee906f0090556