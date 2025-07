Informations sur PolkaBridge (PBR)

PolkaBridge is the first decentralized bridge between the Polkadot platform and other blockchains. PolkaBridge is designed to make it super easy for you to connect with several other blockchains in the cryptocurrency world. PolkaBridge offers; a good way to earn passive income, lower transaction fees than Ethereum, super-fast transaction processes, and many other benefits.

Site officiel : https://polkabridge.org/ Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x298d492e8c1d909d3f63bc4a36c66c64acb3d695