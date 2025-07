Informations sur OpenZK Network (OZK)

OpenZK Network is a revolutionary Layer 2 powered by ZK Rollup technology, seamlessly integrating ETH staking, restaking, and stablecoin rewards. Effortlessly stake and bridge your assets to unlock multi-layered rewards and lightning-fast, low-cost transactions. Experience the next evolution of DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and trading—all in one place with OpenZK.

Site officiel : https://www.openzk.net Livre blanc : https://docs.openzk.net/ Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x737D461917CCF0fA28A52Da30672e2DdC214F0bF