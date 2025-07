Informations sur Oxya Origin (OXYZ)

Oxya Origin is revolutionizing gaming with its fully integrated, blockchain-powered ecosystem. Centered on a shared IP and a player-driven economy, it unites multiple games under one interconnected universe. By offering early involvement opportunities, Oxya Origin empowers players to shape game development and drive the ecosystem's growth.

Site officiel : https://www.oxyaorigin.com/ Livre blanc : https://oxya-origin.gitbook.io/oxya-origin Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0xd0623da373f754c4b6762209ea77de59b21dd667