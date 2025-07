Informations sur Orchai (OCH)

Orchai is a low-code DeFi platform providing multiple protocols and features powered by AI. With a diversified ecosystem of different products, Orchai aims at 2 ultimate goals: Improving the management & investing strategy (With the low-code DeFi features powered by AI) and Optimise asset flow (With the 2 protocols: Liquid Stacking & Money Market). The power of Orchai lies in the Cross-chain feature and AI assistance, unleashing the potential of DeFi with AI algorithms.

Site officiel : https://orchai.io Livre blanc : https://docs.orchai.io/whitepaper/ Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x19373ecbb4b8cc2253d70f2a246fa299303227ba