Informations sur Gold Fever (NGL)

Gold Fever is a thrilling survival MMORPG, fully owned by players, where they can mine and fight for $NGL in a fully decentralized economy driven by #CommercialNFTs owners. Gold Fever is also the creator of the commercial NFT, a new use case concept for NFTs - in-game businesses. They provide items and services for game players. You own them along with the revenue they generate.

Site officiel : https://goldfever.io/ Livre blanc : https://goldfeverwebadmin.s3.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/GF_Whitepaper_V1_1ae931441a.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x2653891204f463fb2a2f4f412564b19e955166ae