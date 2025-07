Informations sur Neurashi (NEI)

Neurashi is a cutting-edge AI blockchain framework that brings together the power of artificial intelligence and blockchain infrastructure. It uses a crypto-economic incentive system to foster trust and credibility, and it is designed to address inherent faults in global AI systems with transparency and objectivity.

Site officiel : https://neurashi.com/ Livre blanc : https://neurashi.com/whitepaper/ Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/FrQNn7xSTQWdv3SC8stZfT76QeWgvFWVQtCJhdGVjHJK