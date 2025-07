Informations sur MSDG (MSDG)

MSDG is designed to offer a compelling mix of puzzle-solving, strategy, and blockchain-based incentives. Here are the core features that set it apart: Puzzle-Based Gameplay (Telegram Mini-App), Card Battle Expansion, Blockchain-Powered Economy, Decentralized Ownership & Fair Play, Multi-Phase Development. Mystic The Gathering is more than just a game—it’s a digital world where strategy, magic, and technology merge, offering players a unique and rewarding experience.

Site officiel : https://www.msdg.xyz/ Livre blanc : https://mystic-the-gathering.gitbook.io/mystic-the-gathering Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0x914eb678e9868b7d79acaec7a3aa739a7935ab5d