Informations sur MEOWCAT (MEOWCAT)

MEOWCAT is a Telegram-based mini-game built on a Tap-to-Earn model. Players can earn points through simple taps and exchange them for airdrops. Designed for accessibility and fun, $MEOWCAT appeals to casual gamers and blockchain enthusiasts alike, offering an engaging and rewarding experience in a light and playful environment.

Site officiel : https://meowcat.io/ Livre blanc : https://meowcat.io/whitepaper.