Informations sur Lefeef (LEFEEF)

LEFEEF is a revolutionary blockchain platform dedicated to transforming the service industry through innovative blockchain solutions by creating a Decentralized Universal Services Platform (DUSP) that seamlessly connects users and service providers with a diverse range of decentralized online services, from freelancing and handyman services to online training programs and much more from a single point of access.

Site officiel : https://lefeef.net/ Livre blanc : https://lefeef.net/assets/lefeef_whitepaper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0x7d7baa0761af4154a01062a067e864f3be999db4