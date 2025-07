Informations sur Lybra Finance (LBR)

The Lybra Protocol is a groundbreaking decentralized protocol designed to bring stability to the volatile world of cryptocurrency. Built on LSD (Liquid Staking Derivatives), the protocol initially leverages Lido Finance-issued ETH proof-of-stake and stETH as its primary components, with plans to support additional LSD assets in the future.

Site officiel : https://lybra.finance/ Livre blanc : https://beta.lybra.finance/Lybra_Protocol.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0xf1182229b71e79e504b1d2bf076c15a277311e05