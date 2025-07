Informations sur ICEBERG (ICEBERG)

Iceberg is a Web3.0 platform designed to enhance work processes. Revolutionize work with an integrated, decentralized Web3.0 workspace that simplifies processes, enhances collaboration, and boosts productivity. Iceberg, integrated with Telegram, features AI tools and the first Web3.0 CRM system, consolidating all necessary tools in one place to increase productivity and improve communication.

Livre blanc : https://0xiceberg.notion.site/dataroom Explorateur de blocs : https://tonscan.org/jetton/EQC2LeGHSPpXqhV-dTDWJQAPFOU-p1mGrwoovzx2vwqqH_LT#events